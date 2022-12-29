Local, veteran-owned Sweet Revenge Barbecue Company continues to grow

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Sweet Revenge Barbecue was created by Richard Lee and his son Michael in 2010, after finding a recipe book that had been hidden for more than 40 years.

“The original recipe dates back to the civil war, and Grandma Emma’s grandma and great grandmother is the one that had it,” said Richard Lee, the President of Sweet Revenge Barbecue Company.

Grandma Emma was the grandmother of one of Richard’s military buddies, but when he lost his life at war, the family blood line ended, and the recipe was passed down to Richard.

“Before I went back oversees, she gave me a box of peanut butter molasses cookies to share with my guys, I did that, at the bottom of the box was the original recipe book from her family history,” Richard said.

According to Richard, the recipe book sat in his closet for 42 years, before being discovered by his son Michael.

“And we were putting a new cedar plank in the closet and Mike came across the box and you know how kids are, they tend to get a little snoopy every now and then and he looked through it and came across the recipe book and that’s where it started,” Richard said.

The company started with one flavor, but customers couldn’t get enough, and began demanding more.

“Then we came out with our mustards, then we came out with Grandma’s Revenge that we made because the hot wasn’t hot enough, and it is by far one of the best flavors because the perfect amount of heat,” said Michael Lee.

Now, 12 years after it first began, Sweet Revenge has 13 different flavors and 5 rubs and seasonings that pride themselves on using local ingredients and being vegan friendly.

“We’ve increased our business by over 200% in this last year from our best year prior,” Michael said.

Michael and Richard told 16 News Now that the company may have started as a hobby, but it has grown to be much more than that.

“This is ground roots, local, veteran owned, you’ve heard the story, how it came about. You know, that gives me the goosebumps when I’m talking about it because it is one of those things that this is real life America, and this is what we’re doing right here in New Carlisle,” said Ed King, a salesman for Sweet Revenge Barbecue.

On Friday, December 30th, Sweet Revenge Barbecue will host a show and sell tasting event at St. Clair’s Butcher Shoppe off Edison Road in South Bend.

