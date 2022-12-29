Local 8-year-old donates 115 coats to those in need

By Samantha Albert
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:24 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RIVERSIDE, Mich. (WNDU) - What started with one boy’s desire to donate his outgrown coat turned into 115 coats being collected and donated to people in need.

Daniel Ganus is an 8-year-old boy from Riverside, Mich.

“I had an outgrown coat; I think I bought it like the beginning of this year. My mom was going to sell it, but she didn’t want to drive so far just for a couple of bucks,” Ganus said.

That’s how Ganus got the idea to collect outgrown winter coats and donate them before Christmas.

“So, she told her friends about it, and I told my friends at school about it and then we started collecting more and more coats,” Ganus said.

Ganus told 16 News Now about the newsletter he wrote detailing the coat drive, that he passed out to his classmates.

“I put my name in it and I said so I’m putting a coat drive out and if you had any outgrown coats, I would like to collect the coats,” he said.

Donations poured in, and in less than a month, Ganus had collected 115 coats, as well as several scarves and hats.

“We had so many coats it overflowed the back of my stepdad’s truck,” Ganus said.

The donations went to Emergency Shelter Services in Benton Harbor, and after the coats are distributed to people in need at the shelter, the rest will be passed along to other agencies.

“It just feels so good because you’re giving people that can’t afford or can’t buy anything or they’re on the street and have no money and they’re trying to stay warm as much as they can. You just want to give them stuff,” Ganus said.

