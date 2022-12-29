Hammond has breakout game for Irish against Jacksonville

Graduate transfer puts up season-high 15 points in win
(WNDU)
By 16 News Now and Matt Loch
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:14 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame men’s basketball team ended its non-conference slate on Tuesday night with a 59-43 win over Jacksonville at Purcell Pavilion.

And as the Irish gear up for ACC play, they saw the best performance from grad transfer Marcus Hammond since he arrived in South Bend. After coming off the bench, Hammond led the team with 15 points — a season-high for the graduate transfer from Niagara.

Hammond spent the first part of the regular season injured, which delayed his adjustment time with a new group.

“I just had to start off the season, just a rough stretch trying to get it going with the guys,” Hammond said after the game. “They’ve already been in the flow, so I was just trying to get accustomed to everything. But I was bound for a good game.”

Head Coach Mike Brey said this game was much needed for Hammond as the Irish head into a grueling stretch of the season.

“We need Marcus Hammond back in his form pre-injury, and he’s been trending that way,” he said. “But I thought tonight was that night, so hopefully we got him back.”

Notre Dame will welcome the No. 14 Miami Hurricanes to Purcell Pavilion on Friday afternoon. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. on the ACC Network.

