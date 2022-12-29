Gator Bowl Press Conference: Freeman, Irish in it to win it

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WNDU) - There’s just one more sleep for Marcus Freeman before he leads the Fighting Irish into a bowl game for the second time in his head coaching career.

The first official press conference held by the Gator Bowl took place on Thursday afternoon. Notre Dame went first with Jarrett Patterson, JD Bertrand, and of course, Freeman.

In this transfer portal era, it’s easy to start looking ahead to next season — especially when the Irish could add Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman, who holds the ACC record for career touchdown passes, to their roster. But Freeman says this game is only about finishing this season.

“The most important thing is winning, and that’s going to give us the most momentum as we continue to move forward,” he said. “But as I told my players yesterday in our team meeting, our focus is right now, and our focus is finishing this season off right now and the right way. And if you continue to focus on the future and think about the future, you’re going to lose this opportunity we have right in front of us.

And so, the future will be taken care of if we finish the season off the right way, and that’s 100 percent where my focus is and I hope this team is,” he added.

Kickoff for the Gator Bowl against South Carolina is set for 3:30 p.m. on Friday. The game will air on ESPN.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.