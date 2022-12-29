19th annual Hunter Ice Festival headed to Niles in January
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Plans for the 19th annual “Hunter Ice Festival” in downtown Niles have been announced!
The festival will be held from Jan. 13 through 15, but the ice carving will start on the 9th! There will be fire and ice that Friday night, a frigid 5K run on Saturday morning, as well as ice and speed carving contests throughout the weekend.
Ice cream will also be served at a booth for all to enjoy! Apothica Teas will even have a Hunter Ice Express Station with 3 different warm beverages ready to grab and go!
The entire weekend’s itinerary is enclosed below:
FRIDAY JANUARY 13
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Shelf Life Bookstore Opens Giant Book Sale
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Homestory Vintage Winter Market
- 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Hunter Ice Cream Booth - south side of Main 100 block
- After 5 p.m. - Sponsored sculptures placed throughout downtown
- Around 7:30 p.m. - Fire & Ice in Riverfront Park behind Wonderland Cinema
SATURDAY JANUARY 14
- 9 a.m. - LifePlan Frigid 5K Start Time
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Multi-Block sculptures carved LIVE throughout downtown
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Hunter Photo Booth at On Base Productions
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Homestory Vintage Winter Market
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Baby Cakes Cupcake Contest at The Rage - 219 N. Front Street
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Shelf Life Bookstore Opens GIANT BOOK SALE
- Noon - 7 p.m. - Hunter Ice Cream Booth- south side of Main 100 block
- 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. - Beer & wine tasting at Front Street Pizza Pub - 520 Front
- Around 7:30 p.m. - Speed Carving at the Amphitheater in Riverfront Park
- All Day Interactive Ice Park on Main between Bridge & Front Street
- Ice Toboggan Hill @ Riverfront Park sponsored by The Children’s Center
SUNDAY JANUARY 19
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Brunch Buffett @ Jim’s Smokin’ Café - 220 E. Main Street
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Homestory Vintage Winter Market
- 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Hunter Ice Cream Booth- south side of Main 100 block
- Noon - 4 p.m. - Shelf Life Bookstore Opens GIANT BOOK SALE- 223 N. 4th Street
- All Day Interactive Ice Park on Main between Bridge & Front Street
- Ice Toboggan Hill @ Riverfront Park sponsored by The Children’s Center
