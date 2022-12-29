19th annual Hunter Ice Festival headed to Niles in January

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Plans for the 19th annual “Hunter Ice Festival” in downtown Niles have been announced!

The festival will be held from Jan. 13 through 15, but the ice carving will start on the 9th! There will be fire and ice that Friday night, a frigid 5K run on Saturday morning, as well as ice and speed carving contests throughout the weekend.

Ice cream will also be served at a booth for all to enjoy! Apothica Teas will even have a Hunter Ice Express Station with 3 different warm beverages ready to grab and go!

The entire weekend’s itinerary is enclosed below:

FRIDAY JANUARY 13

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Shelf Life Bookstore Opens Giant Book Sale

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Homestory Vintage Winter Market

5 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Hunter Ice Cream Booth - south side of Main 100 block

After 5 p.m. - Sponsored sculptures placed throughout downtown

Around 7:30 p.m. - Fire & Ice in Riverfront Park behind Wonderland Cinema

SATURDAY JANUARY 14

9 a.m. - LifePlan Frigid 5K Start Time

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Multi-Block sculptures carved LIVE throughout downtown

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Hunter Photo Booth at On Base Productions

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Homestory Vintage Winter Market

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Baby Cakes Cupcake Contest at The Rage - 219 N. Front Street

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Shelf Life Bookstore Opens GIANT BOOK SALE

Noon - 7 p.m. - Hunter Ice Cream Booth- south side of Main 100 block

2 p.m. - 5 p.m. - Beer & wine tasting at Front Street Pizza Pub - 520 Front

Around 7:30 p.m. - Speed Carving at the Amphitheater in Riverfront Park

All Day Interactive Ice Park on Main between Bridge & Front Street

Ice Toboggan Hill @ Riverfront Park sponsored by The Children’s Center

SUNDAY JANUARY 19

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Brunch Buffett @ Jim’s Smokin’ Café - 220 E. Main Street

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Homestory Vintage Winter Market

11 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Hunter Ice Cream Booth- south side of Main 100 block

Noon - 4 p.m. - Shelf Life Bookstore Opens GIANT BOOK SALE- 223 N. 4th Street

All Day Interactive Ice Park on Main between Bridge & Front Street

Ice Toboggan Hill @ Riverfront Park sponsored by The Children’s Center

