19th annual Hunter Ice Festival headed to Niles in January

Ice carvers show off the amazing art they can make with just a block of ice at the 17th Hunter...
Ice carvers show off the amazing art they can make with just a block of ice at the 17th Hunter Ice Festival.(Jack Springgate)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:51 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Plans for the 19th annual “Hunter Ice Festival” in downtown Niles have been announced!

The festival will be held from Jan. 13 through 15, but the ice carving will start on the 9th! There will be fire and ice that Friday night, a frigid 5K run on Saturday morning, as well as ice and speed carving contests throughout the weekend.

Ice cream will also be served at a booth for all to enjoy! Apothica Teas will even have a Hunter Ice Express Station with 3 different warm beverages ready to grab and go!

The entire weekend’s itinerary is enclosed below:

FRIDAY JANUARY 13

  • 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Shelf Life Bookstore Opens Giant Book Sale
  • 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Homestory Vintage Winter Market
  • 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.  - Hunter Ice Cream Booth - south side of Main 100 block
  • After 5 p.m. - Sponsored sculptures placed throughout downtown
  • Around 7:30 p.m. - Fire & Ice in Riverfront Park behind Wonderland Cinema

SATURDAY JANUARY 14

  • 9 a.m. - LifePlan Frigid 5K Start Time
  • 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Multi-Block sculptures carved LIVE throughout downtown
  • 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Hunter Photo Booth at On Base Productions
  • 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Homestory Vintage Winter Market
  • 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Baby Cakes Cupcake Contest at The Rage - 219 N. Front Street
  • 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Shelf Life Bookstore Opens GIANT BOOK SALE
  • Noon - 7 p.m. - Hunter Ice Cream Booth- south side of Main 100 block
  • 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. - Beer & wine tasting at Front Street Pizza Pub - 520 Front
  • Around 7:30 p.m. - Speed Carving at the Amphitheater in Riverfront Park
  • All Day Interactive Ice Park on Main between Bridge & Front Street
  • Ice Toboggan Hill @ Riverfront Park sponsored by The Children’s Center

SUNDAY JANUARY 19

  • 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Brunch Buffett @ Jim’s Smokin’ Café - 220 E. Main Street
  • 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Homestory Vintage Winter Market
  • 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Hunter Ice Cream Booth- south side of Main 100 block
  • Noon - 4 p.m. - Shelf Life Bookstore Opens GIANT BOOK SALE- 223 N. 4th Street
  • All Day Interactive Ice Park on Main between Bridge & Front Street
  • Ice Toboggan Hill @ Riverfront Park sponsored by The Children’s Center

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

