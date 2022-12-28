Woman injured after car, SUV collide in Cass County

A woman was injured after a car and SUV collided in Cass County on Tuesday.(Cass County Sheriff's Office)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One woman was injured after an SUV and car collided in Porter Township on Tuesday.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, a 44-year-old man and 43-year-old woman were traveling north on Robbins Lake Road on Tuesday around 4 p.m. A 19-year-old was traveling east on Teasdale Lake Street when he disregarded the stop sign at the intersection and collided with the couple.

The woman was transported to the hospital for injuries in the crash.

Her condition is unclear at this time.

Seatbelts were worn at the time of the crash, and drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors.

