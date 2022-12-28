Whitmer: More than 250 illegal guns confiscated through ‘Operation Safe Neighborhoods’ program

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says more than 250 illegal guns have been taken off the streets across the state thanks to the “Operation Safe Neighborhoods” program.

“Operation Safe Neighborhoods” is a statewide crack down on crime aimed at reducing gun violence by getting illegal guns off the street and out of the hands of people who cannot legally be in possession of a gun due to prior criminal history.

Since the program began in September, law enforcement officials have conducted 2,020 check-ins with felony offenders, leading to 254 illegal guns being confiscated before they could be used to commit a crime.

During the sweeps, officers also recovered countless illegal drugs and ammunition.

“Operation Safe Neighborhoods” builds on Governor Whitmer’s “MI Safe Communities” program that was launched in Aug. 2021 to invest in local police, get illegal guns off the street, and fund expanded opportunities in jobs, education, and the justice system.

