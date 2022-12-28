VIDEO: Winter storm leaves St. Joseph Lighthouse covered in ice

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Well, the weather got a little cold up by the St. Joseph Lighthouse in Michigan this past weekend.

This video comes from Mark Maxwell, at our Gray Sister Station at WNEM in Saginaw. It showcases the lighthouse with giant icicles surrounding it.

Berrien County was among Michiana counties under a blizzard warning heading into Christmas!

This view is definitely a different one than what beachgoers would normally get during the summer!

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.