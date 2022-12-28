Southwest Michigan philanthropist Steve Upton dies at 98

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - The southwest Michigan community is mourning the loss of one of its most recognized supporters.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Stephen Upton, died Tuesday morning at the age of 98.

Steve, who was known for his philanthropic efforts in southwest Michigan and his involvement in the community, was a World War II veteran and later a senior vice president at Whirlpool — a company his father, Frederick Stanley Upton, co-founded.

Steve was also the father of Fred Upton, who has served as a U.S. representative from Michigan since 1987.

He leaves behind his wife of 71 years, Elizabeth, five children, 17 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren.

