Schools, businesses, and homes deal with burst pipes from the cold in Michiana

By Alex Almanza
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s about that time when we start to see the true damage of the sub-zero temperatures brought to Michiana. And even though some are still handling car headaches after winter road conditions, many are now dealing with burst pipes from the cold.

Burst pipes have caused damage to several homes, businesses, and even a couple of South Bend Community School buildings. Pipes have even burst at both Rise Up Academy and Madison Steam Academy!

Though school officials tell 16 News Now that the disruption came at a perfect time, as students are out for winter break.

Building engineers for the school corporation say that while damage has been done, cleanup crews are on track to finish by January 9th, when school is back in session.

“Cleanup has gone very well,” Scott Kovatch, the building and grounds director at the South Bend Community School Corporation. “I certainly want to give a shout-out to our custodial maintenance staff; they’ve done an amazing job. We did reach out to First Response to help us with that. Because that’s certainly one of the things that they do, and they do very well. I’ve worked with them before. So they’re helping with water extraction, just getting the air back, de-humidifying the air, and just, you know, getting the air quality back to what it was.”

And it’s not just schools either; there have been several businesses impacted by the arctic blast.

According to a Facebook post by the Rocky River Tap and Table in Mishawaka, they’ve sustained significant water damage from a burst water line.

They’ll be closed for restorations until further notice.

