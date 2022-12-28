Residential fire 2300 block Red Bud Trail

Multiple crews are responding to a residential fire in the 2300 block of Red Bud Trail
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERTRAND TOWNSHIP, NILES, MI. (WNDU) - Multiple fire departments are responding to a fire in the 2300 block of Red Bud Trail.

The call came out around 7AM.

According to dispatch there are no injuries but don’t know how many people were in the home at the time.

Red Bud is currently closed between Buffalo and Curran roads

We are working to learn more.

Make sure you keep it right here for the very latest on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
Argos man dies in crash on U.S. 31
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
Person of interest in deadly Benton Township shooting killed in officer-involved shooting in Texas
Authorities spotted a 17-year-old allegedly driving 108 mph in a 40 mph zone.
17-year-old accused of driving 108mph in 40mph zone, authorities say

Latest News

Red Bud Trail Fire
Red Bud Trail Fire
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather: The GREAT thaw is here
One person has been injured after a two vehicle crash.
One injured in two vehicle crash