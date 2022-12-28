One injured in two vehicle crash
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:47 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, MI. (WNDU) - The crash happened around 6 p-m on M-51 near Elm St. in Silver Creek Township, Cass County, Michigan.
According to police -- 46 year old Nicole Henslee was stopped in the roadway with her turn signal on attempting to turn into a driveway.
62 year old Timothy Keegan was heading south and crashed into the back on Henslee’s vehicle.
Henslee was transported to Ascension Borgess Lee Hospital -- the state of her injuries are unknown at this time.
Alcohol and drugs are not considered to be factors in this crash.
