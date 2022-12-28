One injured in two vehicle crash

CASS COUNTY, MI. (WNDU) - The crash happened around 6 p-m on M-51 near Elm St. in Silver Creek Township, Cass County, Michigan.

According to police -- 46 year old Nicole Henslee was stopped in the roadway with her turn signal on attempting to turn into a driveway.

62 year old Timothy Keegan was heading south and crashed into the back on Henslee’s vehicle.

Henslee was transported to Ascension Borgess Lee Hospital -- the state of her injuries are unknown at this time.

Alcohol and drugs are not considered to be factors in this crash.

