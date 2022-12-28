One injured in two vehicle crash

One person has been injured after a two vehicle crash.
One person has been injured after a two vehicle crash.(16 news now)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:47 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, MI. (WNDU) - The crash happened around 6 p-m on M-51 near Elm St. in Silver Creek Township, Cass County, Michigan.

According to police -- 46 year old Nicole Henslee was stopped in the roadway with her turn signal on attempting to turn into a driveway.

62 year old Timothy Keegan was heading south and crashed into the back on Henslee’s vehicle.

Henslee was transported to Ascension Borgess Lee Hospital -- the state of her injuries are unknown at this time.

Alcohol and drugs are not considered to be factors in this crash.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
Argos man dies in crash on U.S. 31
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
Person of interest in deadly Benton Township shooting killed in officer-involved shooting in Texas
Authorities spotted a 17-year-old allegedly driving 108 mph in a 40 mph zone.
17-year-old accused of driving 108mph in 40mph zone, authorities say

Latest News

VIDEO: Winter storm covers St. Joseph Lighthouse in ice.
VIDEO: Winter storm covers St. Joseph Lighthouse in ice
Winter storm leaves St. Joseph Lighthouse covered in ice.
VIDEO: Winter storm leaves St. Joseph Lighthouse covered in ice
Notre Dame Men's Basketball defeats Jacksonville
Notre Dame Men's Basketball defeats Jacksonville
(Source: KEYC News Now Photo, File)
City of Elkhart offering Christmas tree disposal at several locations