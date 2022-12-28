Irish men’s basketball ends losing streak with 59-43 win over Jacksonville

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame men’s basketball team ended its three-game losing streak on Tuesday night with a 59-43 win over Jacksonville at Purcell Pavilion.

The Irish (8-5) got back in the win column thanks their defense, as Tuesday night’s win marked the fewest points allowed all season. The defense also forced a season-high 17 turnovers.

Notre Dame only had a two-point lead at halftime but scored 38 points in the second half to end its losing streak in its non-conference season finale against the Dolphins (7-4).

“Saying you needed a win is an understatement,” said Head coach Mike Brey. “And even after the ugliest half in the history of college basketball, I don’t think we really panicked.”

The Irish were led on offense by graduate transfer Marcus Hammond, who scored a season-high 15 points. Meanwhile, freshman JJ Starling recorded his first career double-double with 11 points and a season-high eight rebounds.

“It was a big confidence booster,” Hammond said after the game. “But like I said, just trying to fill in for the guys with off nights, and we’ve got a big stretch coming up. We’ve got Miami on Friday, so this is a big step for all of us.”

Starling agreed with Hammond, as the team transitions to conference play for the remainder of the season.

“It’s time to lock in, starting tomorrow,” he said. “Time to lock in defensively, time to lock in offensively, get all the kinks out, because we have a big conference game. We’ve got to get that one and then we’ve got a tough stretch, so it’s just time to dig in.”

Notre Dame will welcome the No. 14 Miami Hurricanes to Purcell Pavilion on Friday. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. on the ACC Network.

