Indiana inmate allegedly attacked officer in his jail cell

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:32 PM EST
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (AP) - Police say a western Indiana jail inmate faces felony charges for allegedly attacking and trying to choke a correctional officer in his cell.

The Parke County Sheriff’s Office says 60-year-old Michael J. Rozsa of Rockville attacked the officer Dec. 17 at the county jail as the officer was conducting a routine inmate check.

Rozsa allegedly struck, attempted to choke, and held the officer in his cell for a period of time before the officer managed to subdue Rozsa and exit the cell following the physical altercation, the Tribune-Star reported. No serious injuries were reported.

Rozsa has been charged with escape, causing bodily injury to another person while escaping, and battery with bodily injury to a public safety officer.

He appeared remotely for an initial hearing Tuesday and a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf. Rozsa’s bond was set at $35,000, with a pretrial conference scheduled for March 2.

Online court records do not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

