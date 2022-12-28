Freeman learns, adjusts after last year’s Fiesta Bowl prep

By Matt Loch
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WNDU) - For the first time in Marcus Freeman’s head coaching career, he can do something he’s already done before — get the Fighting Irish ready for a bowl game.

One year ago, the Irish were in Arizona getting ready for a New Year’s Six bowl with a brand-new head coach. One year later, the Irish are in Florida getting ready for the Gator Bowl to finish Freeman’s first full season.

He was asked what he learned and adjusted from last year’s bowl prep to get his guys ready for South Carolina.

“I think you have a whole year of data to kind of look and say ‘Okay, how do we want to prepare for this opportunity?’” he said. “And if you don’t enhance what you’re doing, you’re going to get passed by. And that’s something I believe in, and that’s part of challenging everything.

“So, we’ve kind of looked at the structure of practice and taken some of the ideas we had last year, some of the things we’ve done this year, and then we’ve changed even during bowl practice in terms of how long we practice, what type of practice it is,” he added.

Kickoff for the Gator Bowl is set for 3:30 p.m. on Friday. The game will air on ESPN.

