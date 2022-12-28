Four Winds Casinos to host hospitality, service industry job fair

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Four Winds Casinos is hosting another job fair!

This time around, Four Winds Casinos is looking to hire specifically for hospitality roles at their forthcoming hotel and spa.

The job fair will be on Tuesday, Jan. 3, and Wednesday, Jan. 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the University Park Mall, inside the old Bar Louie. Applicants should arrive ready to meet with representatives of Four Winds Casinos. Applicants are also encouraged to fill out an employment form before attending.

The job fair will feature on-the-spot hiring and a $500 sign-on bonus for select positions.

Four Winds Casinos is seeking applicants for the following positions:

  • Front Desk Agents
  • Night Auditors
  • Housekeeping
  • Porters
  • Room Attendants
  • Massage Therapists
  • Nail Technicians
  • Estheticians
  • Valet Attendants
  • Gift Shop Clerks
  • Limo Drivers
  • Dishwashers
  • Culinary Staff
  • Food Servers
  • Barbacks

The old Bar Louie is located at 6501 Grape Road in Mishawaka.

