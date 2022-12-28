Food bank announces mobile distribution sites for January

Food Bank of Northern Indiana Mobile Food Distribution
Food Bank of Northern Indiana Mobile Food Distribution(Food Bank of Northern Indiana)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will be returning with different locations to pick up food in the new year!

Anyone struggling with food insecurity simply needs to show up at any of the locations listed below. Assorted food items are offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged.

The food is distributed on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Thursday, January 5, 2023 – St. Joseph County

  • WHEN: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
  • WHERE: Brown Middle School, 737 Beale St., South Bend, IN 46616
  • This distribution is sponsored by CVS and will serve 250 households.

Friday, January 6, 2023 – St. Joseph County

  • WHEN: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • WHERE: Liberty Elementary School, 600 Pregel Dr., Mishawaka, IN 46545
  • This distribution is sponsored by the City of Mishawaka and will serve 300 households.

Thursday, January 12, 2023 – Elkhart County

  • WHEN: 10 a.m. to Noon
  • WHERE: East Goshen Mennonite Church, 2019 E. Lincoln Ave., Goshen, IN 46528
  • This distribution is sponsored by The City of Goshen and will serve 200 households.

Tuesday, January 17, 2023 – Kosciusko County – Produce Distribution

  • WHEN: Noon to 2 p.m.
  • WHERE: God’s Highway to Heaven, 555 Weber St., Warsaw, IN 46580
  • This distribution is sponsored by KeyBank and will serve 300 households.

Wednesday, January 18, 2023 – Starke County

  • WHEN: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT
  • WHERE: Knox United Methodist Church, 201 S. Shield St., Knox, IN 46534
  • This is a USDA distribution and will serve 250 households.

Monday, January 30, 2023 – Marshall County

  • WHEN: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • WHERE: Plymouth Parks, Pool Parking Lot, 1660 N. Michigan St., Plymouth, IN 46563
  • This distribution is sponsored by Kroger and will serve 300 households.

Distributions are drive-thru. Please remain in your vehicle and open your trunk to receive items. An area will be available for self-loading if your trunk does not open.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
Argos man dies in crash on U.S. 31
Person of interest in deadly Benton Township shooting killed in officer-involved shooting in Texas
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video

Latest News

Indiana inmate allegedly attacked officer in his jail cell
11/28/22
11/28/22
It happened just after 6:05 p.m. on M-51 near Elm Street in Silver Creek Township.
1 hurt in Cass County crash
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather