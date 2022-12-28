Food bank announces mobile distribution sites for January

(WNDU) - The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will be returning with different locations to pick up food in the new year!

Anyone struggling with food insecurity simply needs to show up at any of the locations listed below. Assorted food items are offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged.

The food is distributed on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Thursday, January 5, 2023 – St. Joseph County

WHEN: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

WHERE: Brown Middle School, 737 Beale St., South Bend, IN 46616

This distribution is sponsored by CVS and will serve 250 households.

Friday, January 6, 2023 – St. Joseph County

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WHERE: Liberty Elementary School, 600 Pregel Dr., Mishawaka, IN 46545

This distribution is sponsored by the City of Mishawaka and will serve 300 households.

Thursday, January 12, 2023 – Elkhart County

WHEN: 10 a.m. to Noon

WHERE: East Goshen Mennonite Church, 2019 E. Lincoln Ave., Goshen, IN 46528

This distribution is sponsored by The City of Goshen and will serve 200 households.

Tuesday, January 17, 2023 – Kosciusko County – Produce Distribution

WHEN: Noon to 2 p.m.

WHERE: God’s Highway to Heaven, 555 Weber St., Warsaw, IN 46580

This distribution is sponsored by KeyBank and will serve 300 households.

Wednesday, January 18, 2023 – Starke County

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT

WHERE: Knox United Methodist Church, 201 S. Shield St., Knox, IN 46534

This is a USDA distribution and will serve 250 households.

Monday, January 30, 2023 – Marshall County

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WHERE: Plymouth Parks, Pool Parking Lot, 1660 N. Michigan St., Plymouth, IN 46563

This distribution is sponsored by Kroger and will serve 300 households.

Distributions are drive-thru. Please remain in your vehicle and open your trunk to receive items. An area will be available for self-loading if your trunk does not open.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.