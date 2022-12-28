First Alert Weather: 50s arrive Thursday afternoon; Rain Early Friday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: Cloudy with pockets of drizzle throughout the day. Chance of showers increases Thursday evening. Rain moves in overnight as a cold front approaches Michiana. High 54. Low 50F. Wind SSW at 15 to 25 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with hit-and-miss showers throughout the day. High temperatures will fall from 50F in the morning down into the middle and lower 40s during the afternoon hours. Wind WSW at 10 to 20 mph.

NEW YEAR’S FORECAST: A passing cold front will increase off and on rain for the New Year holiday. This will NOT be a washout nor a heavy rain producer. Most rainfall amounts look to stay at or below half an inch from Thursday into New Year’s Day. We stay above freezing through much of next week!

