Dellstar VR opens mobile gaming unit
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for something to do with the kids during winter break, how about virtual reality?

A local business is bringing VR to you.

Dellstar VR opened a mobile gaming unit about a month ago.

The trailer offers various gaming systems, and VR racing cockpits.

You can rent the trailer for birthday parties, team building, or other events.

“The trailer has been like crazy,” said Adell Badgett, the owner. “Anybody who walks in here, they don’t expect it.”

Dellstar VR is also located inside Generations Adventureplex.

You can learn more by clicking here.

