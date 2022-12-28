Crews still clearing off roads in St. Joseph County after winter storm

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A lot of time has been spent trying to clear snow off the roads of St. Joseph County.

625 hours, to be exact.

On Wednesday, county officials took a data driven look at the holiday weekend weather event. It shows that police officers were called to 153 property damage and 25 injury accidents.

Police were called 187 times by motorists who got stuck in the snow or slid off the road, which Sheriff William Redman believes is too many times.

“We did have some road closures with roadside road closure signs plainly visible. Unfortunately, we had people go through those signs or around those signs and then put themselves in danger because they eventually got stuck,” Redman explained.

“We actually had three of our trucks and a loader that actually got stuck trying to deal with people that ignored signs and got stuck on the roadway,” added St. Joseph County Engineer, Sky Medors. “In the future, if people could refrain from doing that, that would be helpful to us.”

The snowfall totals ranged from three inches in the Woodland area to 15 inches at the state line. A wind chill of -34 degrees was recorded at the South Bend International Airport.

Wednesday marked a turning point in ongoing efforts to clear the roads. Rising temperatures allowed crews to resume using salt on the roads.

“And with the high temperatures, the lower temperature, it gets to the point where the material we typically use, the road salt, doesn’t work, it doesn’t melt the snow,” Medors said.

Meanwhile, the county’s travel advisory was lifted entirely on Wednesday morning.

