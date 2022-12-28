Crews continue to haul stranded vehicles off I-80 after heavy winter storm

By 16 News Now and Mark Peterson
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Many who traveled the Indiana Toll Road perhaps experienced a whiter Christmas than they ever could have dreamed of.

On Tuesday, crews began the process of removing stranded vehicles from ditches and medians along I-80.

From cars to semis, close to 100 vehicles sat, littered along the roadside as a measure of the misery associated with the latest winter storm.

“Once everything kind of slowed down, we had 90 vehicles that were along the toll road, in the ditches, in the median and everything,” explained Sgt. Ted Bohner, Indiana State Police.

One semi-driver was freed from being stuck after getting detached from the ditch.

It was one of 30 vehicles targeted for roadside rescue along the 157-mile road.

“Typically, when we have these big events, with poor conditions and visibility, the decision is made that vehicles that end up from slide-offs or crash into the ditches, or the median, will be removed once conditions improve and visibility clears,” Sgt. Bohner continued. “This last big snow is among that.”'

The Indiana State Police said there were no injuries associated with the rash of slide-offs and that the Indiana National Guard helped relocate the drivers and passengers.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caroline Patten, 20, died of her injuries a week after the crash that killed her fiancé,...
Woman, 20, dies a week after crash that killed fiancé, infant daughter
State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
Argos man dies in crash on U.S. 31
Shawn Hays, 53, faces nine felony charges, including murder, battery and abuse of a corpse, in...
Indiana man allegedly killed, mutilated his father
Chuck Heaver Weather 122722
First Alert Weather: The GREAT thaw begins Wednesday

Latest News

Several roads in St. Joseph County closed Friday night due to high winds, severe drifting
One injured in single-vehicle rollover crash in Marshall County
3 hurt in early morning crash on Bypass in St. Joseph County
There are a number of lane restrictions around Manchester Drive this week!
Lane restrictions in place on portion of Manchester Drive