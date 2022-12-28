Crews continue to haul stranded vehicles off I-80 after heavy winter storm

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Many who traveled the Indiana Toll Road perhaps experienced a whiter Christmas than they ever could have dreamed of.

On Tuesday, crews began the process of removing stranded vehicles from ditches and medians along I-80.

From cars to semis, close to 100 vehicles sat, littered along the roadside as a measure of the misery associated with the latest winter storm.

“Once everything kind of slowed down, we had 90 vehicles that were along the toll road, in the ditches, in the median and everything,” explained Sgt. Ted Bohner, Indiana State Police.

One semi-driver was freed from being stuck after getting detached from the ditch.

It was one of 30 vehicles targeted for roadside rescue along the 157-mile road.

“Typically, when we have these big events, with poor conditions and visibility, the decision is made that vehicles that end up from slide-offs or crash into the ditches, or the median, will be removed once conditions improve and visibility clears,” Sgt. Bohner continued. “This last big snow is among that.”'

The Indiana State Police said there were no injuries associated with the rash of slide-offs and that the Indiana National Guard helped relocate the drivers and passengers.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.