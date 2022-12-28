City of Elkhart offering Christmas tree disposal at several locations

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Need to get rid of that tree now that the holiday season is wrapping up?

The City of Elkhart is offering the following drop-off locations for Christmas trees:

  • Northside Gym along Bristol Street
  • Westside Middle School parking lot along Nappanee Street
  • Pierre Moran Pavilion on E. Hubbard Avenue
  • Riverview Park at South Bend of Riverview Avenue.

The city also wants all decorations to be removed before disposal.

