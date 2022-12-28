City of Elkhart offering Christmas tree disposal at several locations

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Need to get rid of that tree now that the holiday season is wrapping up?

The City of Elkhart is offering the following drop-off locations for Christmas trees:

Northside Gym along Bristol Street

Westside Middle School parking lot along Nappanee Street

Pierre Moran Pavilion on E. Hubbard Avenue

Riverview Park at South Bend of Riverview Avenue.

The city also wants all decorations to be removed before disposal.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.