City of Elkhart offering Christmas tree disposal at several locations
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Need to get rid of that tree now that the holiday season is wrapping up?
The City of Elkhart is offering the following drop-off locations for Christmas trees:
- Northside Gym along Bristol Street
- Westside Middle School parking lot along Nappanee Street
- Pierre Moran Pavilion on E. Hubbard Avenue
- Riverview Park at South Bend of Riverview Avenue.
The city also wants all decorations to be removed before disposal.
