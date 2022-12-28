Blood donations needed after winter storm in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Medical Foundation needs your help!

The foundation is asking community members to register to give blood, especially if they are O+ or O-.

Donors must be at least 17 years old or 16 with parental consent and weigh at least 110 lbs. Those who wish to donate should drink plenty of water and eat a healthy iron-rich meal leading up to that point.

Those who register and give blood will receive a voucher for a free turkey at Martin’s Super Market and a $15 Mimmo’s Pizza gift certificate.

“At the current supply levels, an unexpected event such as a car accident or emergency surgery could quickly deplete certain blood types. This is a concern that impacts the entire community,” said Mary Ankrapp, the blood donor recruitment supervisor at the South Bend Medical Foundation.

The foundation is the leading supplier of blood to local hospitals such as Memorial Hospital, Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center, and Elkhart General Hospital.

A blood drive will also be held at Mimmo’s Pizza (204 W. Edison) in Mishawaka on Thursday, Dec. 29, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., but if you can’t make it, schedule a donation here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.