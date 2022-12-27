Tyler Buchner to start at QB for Irish in Gator Bowl

By 16 News Now and Matt Loch
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WNDU) - It’s officially game week for the Notre Dame football team, as the Irish arrived in Jacksonville, Fla., on Monday ahead of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Friday afternoon.

With the start of game week, we now know the answer to one of the biggest questions heading into the matchup against South Carolina — who will start at quarterback?

Head Coach Marcus Freeman confirmed on Monday afternoon that Tyler Buchner will start under center. Buchner was named the starter back in August, but he suffered a shoulder injury at the end of the week two loss to Marshall that ultimately ended his regular season.

“He’s done great,” Freeman said. “He’s progressing from not playing football for so many weeks. Every day he gets better and better, and his decision making and really just getting back there and having live reps. Obviously, he’s not getting hit. He’s in the red. All of our quarterbacks are in the red. But to have him out there getting live reps has been really good.”

With Drew Pyne transferring to Arizona State, Steve Angeli has also been getting first team reps. It’s not known if or how much Angeli will be on the field on Friday.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. The game will air on ESPN.

