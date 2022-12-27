Studebaker National Museum acquires rare ‘Bonnie Doon’ race car

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s a new set of wheels on display at the Studebaker National Museum!

The museum has recently acquired the “Bonnie Doon Special,” a Studebaker-powered Midget race car. This car was built by W.C. “Barney” Barnum of Mishawaka, Ind., in 1948 and sponsored by the Bonnie Doon Ice Cream Company. It campaigned extensively in the AAA Midget racing series in the late ‘40s and early ‘50s.

The car is only one of 224 ever produced, and only six are known to survive.

Alongside the Bonnie Doon car, the museum has the “Built to Last” exhibit, which highlights Studebaker factories of the past and what they look like today.

The Studebaker National Museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The museum is located at 201 Chapin St.

For more information, simply head over to the Museum’s website here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caroline Patten, 20, died of her injuries a week after the crash that killed her fiancé,...
Woman, 20, dies a week after crash that killed fiancé, infant daughter
Shawn Hays, 53, faces nine felony charges, including murder, battery and abuse of a corpse, in...
Indiana man allegedly killed, mutilated his father
State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
Argos man dies in crash on U.S. 31
Chuck Heaver Weather 122722
First Alert Weather: The GREAT thaw begins Wednesday

Latest News

A railroad museum in Elkhart is looking to make some hefty expansions!
Elkhart railroad museum looks to expand, $20,000 price tag
Free hearing, vision screenings available for Berrien County students.
Free hearing, vision screenings available for Berrien County students
Railroad museum in Elkhart seeks to expand.
Elkhart railroad museum seeks to expand
Medical Moment: The company trying to provide computers to kids across the US
Medical Moment: The company trying to provide computers to kids across the US