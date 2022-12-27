Studebaker National Museum acquires rare ‘Bonnie Doon’ race car

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s a new set of wheels on display at the Studebaker National Museum!

The museum has recently acquired the “Bonnie Doon Special,” a Studebaker-powered Midget race car. This car was built by W.C. “Barney” Barnum of Mishawaka, Ind., in 1948 and sponsored by the Bonnie Doon Ice Cream Company. It campaigned extensively in the AAA Midget racing series in the late ‘40s and early ‘50s.

The car is only one of 224 ever produced, and only six are known to survive.

Alongside the Bonnie Doon car, the museum has the “Built to Last” exhibit, which highlights Studebaker factories of the past and what they look like today.

The Studebaker National Museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The museum is located at 201 Chapin St.

