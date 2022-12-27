Strike continues at LaPorte plant after union rejects latest contract proposal

(WNDU)
By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s back to the negotiating table for a LaPorte factory and some 200 workers on strike for the last month.

On Monday, Teamsters Local 135 voted down the latest contract proposal from MonoSol, a plant that makes the components used in laundry detergent pods.

Since Nov. 30, the unionized employees have been on strike demanding better pay and the end of so-called “forced overtime.” MonoSol claims “unplanned overtime” is the main result of workers failing to show up for shifts on several occasions.

A Teamsters representative tells 16 News Now that the company has agreed to meet again on Tuesday to renegotiate the contract.

