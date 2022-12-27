Person of interest in deadly Benton Township shooting killed in officer-involved shooting in Texas

(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Police say a man who was wanted as a person of interest in a deadly shooting in Benton Township earlier this month was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Texas.

Benton Township Police were called to the 1900 block of Union Street in Briarwood Apartments back on Dec. 17. When they arrived, they found a 30-year-old woman, identified as Melissa Noles of Benton Harbor, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Noles was pronounced dead at the scene.

Benton Township Police believe Noles had a relationship with 32-year-old Michael Lee Delaney, making him a person of interest in the case.

However, they were informed on Monday by police agencies in Texas that Delaney died from injuries that he sustained in an officer-involved shooting in Weatherford, Texas. No further information was released by police.

Benton Township Police are continuing to investigate Noles’ death as a homicide. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Benton Township Police Department at (269) 925-1135 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

