Medical Moment: Game-changing pill for PKD patients

Pyruvate kinase deficiency (PKD) is a genetic blood disorder that causes red blood cells to die prematurely.

Regular blood transfusions have been the primary treatment for people with PKD, until now.

Doctors are calling the first-ever approved drug for PKD patients a game-changer.

Bill Pitchforth is at home in the kitchen. He’s a trained pastry chef. But Bill has had his share of medical challenges. He was born without one eye.

“I got more smiles from the girls with the patch than I ever did with a prosthetic, you know,” he joked.

And during treatment for melanoma on his cheek 15 years ago, doctors detected another serious, unrelated health problem.

“They were testing my blood to see what was going on, and they couldn’t figure out what was wrong,” Bill said.

Bill’s red blood cell count was dangerously low. Doctors determined he had PKD. Doctors originally told Bill that he would have to get blood transfusions for the rest of his life.

“The iron overload that these patients have from the red blood cells breaking up in the bloodstream actually can lead to liver failure, liver cancer, and heart failure and sudden cardiac death,” says Dr. Hanny Al-Samkari, hematologist at Mass General Cancer Center.

But doctors recruited Bill for a clinical trial of a pill called Mitapivat, now known as Pyrukynd. The medication targets an enzyme that doesn’t work normally in PKD patients.

“We have patients receiving Mitapivat that have had a dramatic improvements in their blood counts or even normalization of the blood counts,” Al-Samkari says.

Bill’s energy started to come back slowly. Now that the drug is FDA approved, doctors say he’ll stay on it for the long-term.

