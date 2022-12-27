Medical Moment: The company providing computer access to kids across the US

(WNDU) - There are more than 72 million children in the United States.

41 percent of these kids, almost half, live in low-income families, and nearly 60 percent of those children do not have a working computer in their home. That one fact means these children are at a significant disadvantage compared to children with home computers. It impacts their education and their future success as adults.

“We would either have to go to the library to use the computer or wait for my parents to get home to drive us to our cousin’s house,” said Tammy Hershfield, cofounder of Computers 2 Kids. “It’s like unconscionable to think that how could we not be providing computers to these children? We all know that you cannot compete in this world without a computer, period.”

Tammy Hershfield and her husband saw the need and started collecting computers for low-income kids 18 years ago.

“We started asking our friends to give us computers, and we set up a Costco table in our garage,” Hershfield recalled.

The first year Computers 2 Kids gave out a hundred computers. This year, with help from large corporations like Loreal, that number is 36,000! And when COVID-19 hit, the need became even greater.

“I think the entire planet realized that we needed electronics or technology, not just to educate our children, but to access resources,” said Cheri Pierre, CEO of Computers 2 Kids.

19 staff members and a hundred volunteers refurbished 96,000 computers during the pandemic.

“We want to make sure that the licenses that you have on it are scrub clean,” Pierre said. “We put all new software so that when the device goes out, it’s all clean and registered to the new owner.”

Just as important as the computer - internet access. 1 in 3 Americans don’t have broadband at home. That’s why Computers 2 Kids also partners with internet providers to provide free and discounted internet service. They also offer tech and educational support.

“We know our model works,” Hershfield said. “We know that we can make a large imprint. We are hoping that in the future, other cities will adapt to our program.”

In addition to Southern California, they also have programs in Arizona, and Nevada, and ship throughout the US. They are also developing a new app with Stanford to allow any student across the United States to apply for a computer.

“If everyone, everyone gave their computers, think of the impact that would make,” Hershfield said. “It’s possible we can make a difference. Everbody just needs to pitch in.”

Computers 2 Kids believes that reuse is the new recycling. They try to find markets to reuse all electronics that cannot be used in their program: this includes reselling items on eBay, and working with electronic resellers. 100 percent of the money from these sales goes back into refurbishing systems.

Anyone in need throughout the United States can apply for a computer or online on the app.

