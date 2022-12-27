Holiday sales up despite inflation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The United States saw an increase in Holiday spending despite higher food and rent prices caused by inflation.

According to Mastercard SpendingPulse, which tracks spending in-store and online, consumer spending was up this year both online and in-person during the holidays season, which starts November 1 and goes until December 24 and includes 9 out of the top 10 busiest shopping days of the year.

The only outlier is December 26, since the day after Christmas is associated with the beginning of many clearance sales.

16 News Now caught up with a local business to determine if their holiday season matches the national average.

Ali’s on the Boulevard, a women’s clothing store in South Bend, tells 16 News Now that they had a very successful and busy holiday shopping season.

“Pretty much all day long, we had people coming in and out, usually right after work, we get a good rush; lunch hour, and with being right downtown, we get a lot of those businesspeople here, so, it’s great,” Assistant Manager of Ali on the Boulevard Erin Beltran said.

The 7.6% increase in consumer spending is higher than the 7.1% that Mastercard had predicted in September, and local businesses noticed.

“We always do Small Business Saturday, which is always a great time for us. And we do our holiday open house in November as well, and that kind of kicks off our holiday season, and we are busy up until Christmas,” Beltran added.

Consumer spending is responsible for nearly 70% of U.S. economic activity, which means holiday spending can make or break the fiscal year for many businesses.

“We’re part of a really awesome community, so I think that helps out a lot, and we’ve had a great holiday season despite the weather on Friday,” Beltran said

Despite being closed on Friday due to a blizzard bombarding Michiana, Beltran says the women’s boutique still received a ton of local support.

“We have a lot of regular faces that we see come in, and they bring in friends that come in from out of town, so we have a lot of local love here at Ali’s,” Beltran explained. “We feel the magic of Christmas around here all the time.”

For the last 20 years, Allison (Oesch) Patel has been making handcrafted jewelry right here in South Bend.

“It was started by Ali,” Beltran said. “She makes all her jewelry here in store, and that’s how she got her start and then moved into a clothing store as well. She works downtown, lives downtown, and supports downtown. Ali has always been a big-time supporter of Downtown South Bend.”

Ali’s on the Boulevard is located at 722 E. Jefferson Blvd. (1 block east of Howard Park). Ali’s hours of operation are from 10 a.m. –6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday.

“Shop local, support local; it makes dreams come true here in our community,” Beltran said.

