Free hearing, vision screening clinics available for students in Berrien County
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Berrien County Health Department will host walk-in clinics for kindergarten through 9th-grade students who are homeschooled or attend virtually.
The screenings will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 4, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the BCHD offices in both Benton Harbor and Niles.
The screenings are important to ensure that students who are not in a typical classroom setting are prepared to learn.
If any hearing or vision issues are discovered, BCHD will provide a referral to your family’s health care provider.
