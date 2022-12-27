Free hearing, vision screening clinics available for students in Berrien County

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Berrien County Health Department will host walk-in clinics for kindergarten through 9th-grade students who are homeschooled or attend virtually.

The screenings will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 4, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the BCHD offices in both Benton Harbor and Niles.

The screenings are important to ensure that students who are not in a typical classroom setting are prepared to learn.

If any hearing or vision issues are discovered, BCHD will provide a referral to your family’s health care provider.

For more information, simply click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caroline Patten, 20, died of her injuries a week after the crash that killed her fiancé,...
Woman, 20, dies a week after crash that killed fiancé, infant daughter
Shawn Hays, 53, faces nine felony charges, including murder, battery and abuse of a corpse, in...
Indiana man allegedly killed, mutilated his father
State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
Argos man dies in crash on U.S. 31
Chuck Heaver Weather 122722
First Alert Weather: The GREAT thaw begins Wednesday

Latest News

Andrew is in need of a forever family!
Wednesday’s Child: Intelligent Andrew
It's a tradition that officials with Four Winds Casinos say makes the community strong.
Pokagon Band, Four Winds Casinos donates 1,000 Christmas food boxes to those in need
Gift costs are offset by 90 percent and shoppers can spend up to $5 per child.
Monroe Circle Community Center hosting ‘Christmas Store’ to support Michiana families
On Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, South Bend lit the first candle of Hanukkah.
South Bend to light community menorah Sunday to celebrate start of Hanukkah