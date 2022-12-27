Free hearing, vision screening clinics available for students in Berrien County

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Berrien County Health Department will host walk-in clinics for kindergarten through 9th-grade students who are homeschooled or attend virtually.

The screenings will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 4, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the BCHD offices in both Benton Harbor and Niles.

The screenings are important to ensure that students who are not in a typical classroom setting are prepared to learn.

If any hearing or vision issues are discovered, BCHD will provide a referral to your family’s health care provider.

