Elkhart railroad museum looks to expand, $20,000 price tag

By Alex Almanza
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) — For over 30 years, the National New York Central Railroad Museum has been preserving Elkhart’s rich locomotive history—and now they’re hoping to expand.

Since 1987, the National New York Central Railroad Museum in Elkhart has been preserving their city’s railroad history while also putting smiles on people of all ages.

“It’s an interactive museum where you can read the displays on the walls and the information which a lot of people do, particularly adults,” said assistant museum curator Brent Holaway.

Their crown jewel of outdoor attractions, among many, is an amusement-style train ride around the museum grounds named the Century Flyer.

“You think about this historic piece of equipment; it’s probably close to 70 years old,” said Holaway. “And it still runs fine. People enjoy it. I call it a magnet to the museum. It’s a piece of Americana history.”

But now, the museum is looking to make some improvements to its operations. Their goal is to expand their tracks and restore parts of the Century Flyer train—a $20,000 price tag.

“The city of Elkhart does support us and fund us, but there are only so many dollars that they can afford to do this, so we do have a 501c3 organization,” said Holaway. “They don’t make [locomotives] like they used to. And we’re hoping to educate people on how they used to.”

To make a contribution, you can call or visit their location:

National New York Central Railroad Museum | 721 S Main St, Elkhart, IN 46516 | (574) 294-3001

The museum has a website under construction. When published, you’ll be able to make online monetary donations.

