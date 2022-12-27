City of South Bend offering free Christmas tree recycling for residents

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend is offering free Christmas tree recycling for residents within city limits from Jan. 3 through Jan. 31.

Christmas trees will be collected on the same day as trash pickup. Residents can schedule their pickup by submitting a request online or by calling 311.

Recycled trees will be made into mulch and compost.

The city asks you to follow the guidelines below for safe and efficient tree pickup:

All trees must be placed at the curb by 6 a.m. on the day of pickup . Trees should not be placed in the street or alley. Cars should not be parked on top or in front of the tree, as this could block crews from collecting it.

All lights, ornaments, plastic coverings/wraps and metals, such as nails or tree stands, must be removed from the tree prior to pick up . Items left on trees can injure employees or seriously damage the tree shredding equipment.

Artificial trees and trees containing any metal, glass, or wire will not be collected .

City officials say the free Christmas tree recycling only includes the removal of one tree per household. Additional Christmas trees will be billed at a rate of $10 per tree.

Any Christmas tree pickups scheduled after Jan. 31 will be used as the residents’ free monthly yard waste extra pickup.

For more information on Christmas tree recycling, click here or call 311.

