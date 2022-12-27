Benton Harbor seeks $684,000 for upgrades at Jean Klock Park

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Upgrades could be coming to Benton Harbor’s Jean Klock Park.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, city leaders are applying for $684,000 to make improvements to the park’s restrooms and playground.

The money would come from a Spark grant from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

It’s the second Spark grant the city has applied for. Earlier this month, the city applied for $1 million to upgrade Hall Park.

If approved, the money needs to be allocated by Dec. 31, 2024, and spent by Dec. 31, 2026, because it is from federal ARPA money.

