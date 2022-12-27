Benton Harbor seeks $684,000 for upgrades at Jean Klock Park

(The Herald-Palladium)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Upgrades could be coming to Benton Harbor’s Jean Klock Park.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, city leaders are applying for $684,000 to make improvements to the park’s restrooms and playground.

The money would come from a Spark grant from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

It’s the second Spark grant the city has applied for. Earlier this month, the city applied for $1 million to upgrade Hall Park.

If approved, the money needs to be allocated by Dec. 31, 2024, and spent by Dec. 31, 2026, because it is from federal ARPA money.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caroline Patten, 20, died of her injuries a week after the crash that killed her fiancé,...
Woman, 20, dies a week after crash that killed fiancé, infant daughter
Shawn Hays, 53, faces nine felony charges, including murder, battery and abuse of a corpse, in...
Indiana man allegedly killed, mutilated his father
State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
Argos man dies in crash on U.S. 31
Chuck Heaver Weather 122722
First Alert Weather: The GREAT thaw begins Wednesday

Latest News

With the worst of the cold behind Michiana for now, the City of Elkhart weighed in on its...
City of Elkhart reflects on warming center plan
Chuck Heaver Weather 122722
Chuck Heaver Weather 122722
Christmas trees will be collected on the same day as trash pickup for residents who submit a...
City of South Bend offering free Christmas tree recycling for residents
Since Nov. 30, MonoSol employees have been on strike demanding better pay and the end of...
Strike continues at LaPorte plant after union rejects latest contract proposal