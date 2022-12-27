Ask the Doctor: Dieting cheat days, long waits to see specialists, human growth hormone dangers

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Question #1: “I want to get on a healthy diet to start the new year, but I don’t want to completely give up sweets. Do you have any suggestions?”

DR. BOB : The principles of dieting are fairly straightforward. You need to decrease calories in your diet. But that doesn’t mean you have to completely restrict different foods.

Sweets and delicious foods are often packed with calories, so we have to be cautious about them. I encourage my patients to have a couple of cheat days a month. Just something to look forward to where you can eat something that you really like, and then the rest of the time you can really focus on eating well.

So, it’s not to say you should never do it. But if you want to lose weight, you will need to decrease some of those tasty foods.

Question #2: I must follow up with a specialist for a heart condition, but they can’t get me in until February. Why is it so hard to see specialists, and what can be done in the meantime?

DR. BOB : The short answer is there just aren’t enough doctors. Even in my own field, primary care, people are asking me everyday to take care of them, and I have to say I can’t because there are too many patients to see.

But really, this is the job of your primary care doctor who is initially sending you to the specialists. It’s our job to say “Okay, we know this patient has a problem. They need to see this specialist.” But then we also need to understand how long it’s going to take to get you there.

And really, this is kind of what triaging is. If we don’t think you can wait, we will get you to where you need to be now or whenever we need to.

So, if (the specialist) said you can wait until February, that’s probably what your primary care doctor has determined. But if you have any follow-up questions, let them know.

Question #3: There seems to be a trend where people use human growth hormone (hGH) to look and feel better. What are the dangers?

DR. BOB : You’ve probably heard of high-profile cases of professional athletes using human growth hormone to increase their performance, but regular people use it as well, even high school students.

And it really is not a very safe thing to do…

Human growth hormone has been shown to increase the proportion of muscle mass to fat in the body, but it hasn’t really been shown to increase things like strength or endurance. But it really can have some nasty side effects, such as high blood pressure or diabetes. And it may be linked to cancer.

So, it’s not something you want to be doing. There are healthier ways to get strong and look fit, so try to focus on those.

