Argos man dies in crash on U.S. 31

(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Argos man is dead after a crash on Tuesday morning in Marshall County.

Indiana State Police (ISP) responded to the crash at U.S. 31 and State Road 10 just after 10:55 a.m. Police say a black 2022 Mitsubishi driven by an Argos man was traveling east on State Road 10 but failed to yield to northbound traffic on U.S. 31, where it was struck in the passenger side by a white 2017 Freightliner.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, who has not been identified at this time, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Freightliner was not hurt.

(WNDU)

Currently, the right lane of northbound U.S. 31 is restricted for the removal of the vehicles, but the left lane remains open.

Police say alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to be factors in this crash.

ISP was assisted by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Argos Police Department, Argos Fire and EMS, Marshall County Coroner’s Office, and Reichert’s Towing.

