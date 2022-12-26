Swiss Valley Ski & Snowboard Area opens for the season

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The cold temperatures and snow are being celebrated in northeastern Cass County, as Swiss Valley Ski & Snowboard Area is finally open for the season!

The popular ski resort opened on Monday after blizzard conditions over the weekend delayed its original opening, which had been scheduled for last Friday, Dec. 23.

According to Swiss Valley’s Facebook page, all lifts and slopes are open, except for Sandy’s Dandy because the resort is still making snow on the north side of the quad 83 chair. To view Swiss Valley’s daily snow report, click here.

Tickets are now available in-person, but they will also be made available online starting Tuesday. As for dining options, the newly-remodeled Cafe 225′ is open, while Chalet Food & Spirits opens for the season on Tuesday.

For more information on Swiss Valley, click here.

