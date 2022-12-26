‘Santa’s Elficers deliver 3,000 gifts to Michiana Children

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - During this season of giving, many local organizations dedicated countless hours to ensure more families could have joyous holidays.

Over the last week, we’ve brought you the story about South Bend Police Department and FOP Lodge #36 and their “Santa’s Elficers” program, which delivers gifts to kids and food to needy families around the holidays.

They tell 16 News Now that they were able to help share Christmas with 426 Michiana children this year by making sure they all had gifts.

That nearly doubles the number of kids receiving gifts compared with last year’s program.

“I can’t tell you how many hours they put into sorting, organizing, collecting, and wrapping,” South Bend Police Patrolman Brian Meador said. “We had different businesses that came in and helped wrap over 3,000 gifts. Each year it gains momentum. Each year it gets a little bit bigger, and it helps all of our officers. We can get involved in doing the deliveries, getting out into the community, and showing the positive side of law enforcement.”

Since the program is volunteer-run and entirely donation-driven, South Bend Police want to thank the community for coming together and allowing even more children to experience the magic of Christmas.

South Bend Police also responded to a burglary on Christmas Eve morning. After discovering that the family had all their presents stolen, they replaced them with gifts they had in the “Santa’s Elficers” storage room. Officer Meador says they keep a reserve for “just an instance like this.”

South Bend Police want to recognize Officers Josh Morgan, Stephanie Northcutt, and Randall McMurray. They also want to commend Lauren Morgan and Dawn Ebersole. Officer Meador referred to the group as the “MVPs of the program.”

