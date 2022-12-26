People get ready to celebrate a postponed Christmas as travel gets back to normal

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A wicked winter storm this weekend caused multiple travel advisories to be issued and cancelled most if not every flight in and out of the Midwest.

Now, flights from South Bend International Airport and the South Shore Line are, for the most part, running as scheduled, and Christmas is on for those that had their holiday plans postponed due to travel issues.

“So, I had to spend Christmas in the snow compared to 72 degrees,” said Earnest Lloyd III, who had been visiting from Phoenix, Arizona to pick up his kids for the holiday.

LLoyd wasn’t the only traveler whose Christmas was postponed and changed around due to nasty weather.

“And so, I said I’m scared I think we need to go back home and get safe, and we had one other thing planned that day and we still didn’t do it did we? No,” said traveler from Chicago, Cassie Comeau.

But still, the holiday festivities weren’t completely ruined.

“Still had fun. Nothing can ruin the holidays. You have to expect it. You have to roll with it and have fun,” Comeau said.

Now, travelers told 16 News Now they’re ready to celebrate Christmas, even if it was a day later than usual.

“Basically, I came here Thursday. I had a flight leaving from South Bend Friday, it was cancelled, so, had to get a hotel. Long story short, I’m leaving now. Christmas is the 26th this year,” LLoyd said.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.