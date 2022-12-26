ISP Lowell post shares final statistics from weekend travel incidents

(WNDU) - Troopers from the Indiana State Police Lowell post shared how many different traffic related incidents, as tough winter weather conditions made travel across the area challenging.

According to ISP, they assisted 157 motorists, responded to 153 property damage crashes, helped with 83 slide offs, worked with 28 crashes involving injuries, saw 5 impaired drivers, and only had one trooper injured throughout the weekend.

ISP thanked all those who heeded the advice to stay away from traveling if possible, and the department of transportation for their efforts to keep roads as clear as they could.

