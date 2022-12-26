Ironworks Ice Rink in Mishawaka open for winter break hours

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - After many of us here in Michiana stayed inside this past weekend due to the dangerously cold temperatures, some left their homes on Monday to go ice skating at the Ironworks Ice Rink in downtown Mishawaka.

Families went to the rink, which is located at 410 N. Hill Street, to spend some quality time together outdoors, even though it was still cold out.

The Ironworks Ice Rink is a skate-by-reservation only facility, so you must reserve your spot ahead of time. You can do so by clicking here.

The rink is currently operating on its winter break hours through Jan. 6, which are listed below. Open skate sessions run in hour-and-a-half time slots starting at 11:30 a.m. Bumper car rides available for 15 minute rides.

Open Skate Sessions

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m., 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., 6:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Bumper Cars Sessions

10 a.m., 10:20 a.m., 10:40 a.m., 11 a.m., 6:15 p.m., 6:35 p.m., 6:55 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 7:35 p.m., 7:55 p.m., 8:15 p.m., 8:35 p.m.

For more information on pricing and other frequently asked questions, click here.

