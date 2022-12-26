Gas prices fall below $3 per gallon in Indiana, Michigan

(WNDU) - Gas prices are currently less than $3 a gallon on average in both Indiana and Michigan.

That’s according to GasBuddy. In Indiana, the average cost for a gallon of regular gasoline is $2.94. In Michigan, prices stand at about $2.97 on average.

Both states fall below the national average of $3.04.

This comes after the average cost of gas per gallon in the U.S. reached a historic high of over $5 back in June.

