Family of 6 stranded by blizzard spends Christmas at firehouse

A winter storm delivers frigid temperatures, power outages, and travel delays on Christmas. (CNN, WKBW, ERIE CO. GOVERNMENT, NY GOVERNOR'S OFFICE, NY STATE PO
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 1:31 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) - A family of six from New York ended up celebrating Christmas at a firehouse after they got stranded in blizzard conditions.

When parents Demetrice and Danielle lost power Friday at their home, they decided to head to a hotel for the night with their four kids, ages 8 years to 9 months. But the family – and dozens of other people – ended up stuck on a roadway, due to the weather.

Members of the Buffalo Airport Firefighters came to their rescue, helping 42 people in total.

A New York family spent Christmas at a firehouse after they lost power then became stranded by the winter storm. (Twitter/@BUFAirport via CNN)

Demetrice and Danielle were the only people traveling with young kids, so they got to stay at the firehouse on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

To make sure the kids enjoyed the holiday, the firefighters quickly improvised and wrapped up some presents from Santa for them to open.

Aayden, the oldest of the kids, wanted to be in uniform with the firefighters, so he was given a uniform and T-shirt and learned about dispatch, according to a news release by the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority.

“It was an amazing experience for our firefighters, and it definitely made us better people,” said Assistant Fire Chief Joel Eberth in the release.

The circumstances may have been unusual, but the holiday was still a joyous occasion for everyone.

