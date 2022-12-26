Families enjoying Christmas dinner away from home

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Anyone who has seen Christmas Story or has been in a pinch on December 25 knows how hard it is to find a restaurant open on Christmas Day.

While Rohr’s at Notre Dame stays open to service the Morris Inn Hotel, they decided to do something special and offer a “Christmas dinner.”

“We’re Having Christmas dinner today,” Assistant Manager Sam De La Mota said. “So, everybody is coming out and enjoying time with their families, and lots of people coming in for tradition. We did a pre-fixed menu just so that we could focus on the special meals that we have today, definitively some delicious eats.”

Local families and guests of the hotel had many festive favorites to choose from, including prime rib, holiday ham, and specialty Christmas Cocktails.

