2nd Chance Pets: Milky Way & Reese’s

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to two kittens named Milky Way and Reese’s!

Milky Way and Reese’s were both born in July, so they are about 5 months old. They are littermates who came from a litter of five, and they are the last two who are looking for a forever home!

To find out more about Milky Way and Reese’s, watch the video above!

If you want to adopt Milky or Reese’s or any other pet, you can call Pet Refuge at (574) 231-1122 or you can visit the shelter, which is located at 4626 S. Burnett Drive in South Bend.

For more information, visit petrefuge.com.

