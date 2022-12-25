Travel limited in St. Joe County, much of Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Emergency Management Agency is emphasizing the risk to county residents that plan on traveling yet tonight

Many roads are still limited to travel because of drifting in wide open areas county-wide.

In the event you come across a road closed sign...turn around.

St. Joe County 911 is reporting many car accidents and slide offs due to black ice and snow.

If you’re in a crash expect a longer response time from public safety due to road conditions.

And depending on the location officers are getting stuck trying to reach these locations.

Also expect longer response times from towing companies.

Some companies won’t even go into areas that don’t have clear access.

Which means you may have to get your car later.

And last because of demand many electric providers are asking customers to limit unnecessary electrical usage.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.