Much of area has travel woes on Christmas Eve

Traveling is still dicey in much of area.
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Outside of St. Joseph County, residents have their own travel woes Christmas Eve.

Lagrange County officials have moved the county’s road status to a travel watch.

And in Cass County, Michigan, the county will remain under a blizzard warning through 7 p.m. Christmas Eve.

Officials said roads there are treacherous because snow drifts have made it impossible to drive through.

High winds and blowing snow will continue to make for white out conditions.

