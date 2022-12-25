First Alert Weather: Icy roads remain Monday. Big thaw on the way

Icy and snow covered roads overnight! Caution on the Toll Road to Chicago!!
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: Dec. 24, 2022 at 11:30 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -MONDAY: Cloudy. A few flurries to light snow showers are possible. High 20F. Low 6F. Wind light and variable.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Road conditions will GREATLY improve my midweek as highs go above freezing Wednesday afternoon! Chance of rain showers arrives Thursday through the New Year holiday. We stay above freezing until mid January!

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Children are hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries in a Cass County crash.
Children hospitalized following Cass Co. crash
A South Bend family jumps for joy after the police replace gifts and food stolen from their...
How South Bend PD saved Christmas
Tyra and Chance Bogert were amazed and surprised to see the ‘one-in-a-million’ occurrence...
Doorbell camera catches moose losing its antlers
A Mississippi teacher and her husband say they are welcoming quintuplets to their family.
Teacher surprised to find out she is pregnant with quintuplets: ‘How is this possible?’
Caroline Patten, 20, died of her injuries a week after the crash that killed her fiancé,...
Woman, 20, dies a week after crash that killed fiancé, infant daughter

Latest News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Blizzard Warnings Up for Michiana
First Alert Forecast - Saturday, December 17, 2022
First Alert Forecast: Slick Streets this Weekend
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: A few light snow showers through Friday; Lake effect snow this weekend
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Wet roads on Thursday and lake effect snow this weekend