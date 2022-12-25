First Alert Weather: Icy roads remain Monday. Big thaw on the way

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: Cloudy. A few flurries to light snow showers are possible. High 20F. Low 6F. Wind light and variable.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Road conditions will GREATLY improve my midweek as highs go above freezing Wednesday afternoon! Chance of rain showers arrives Thursday through the New Year holiday. We stay above freezing until mid January!

