Children hospitalized following Cass Co. crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Children were taken to the hospital following a two-car crash in Cass County on Christmas Eve.

Deputies responded to the crash on M-51 near Maple Street in Howard Township shortly after 6 p.m. A Niles woman and her daughter were headed south on the highway when the woman lost control of her vehicle.

The rear end of her Kia swung into the northbound lane, crashing into the front end of a SUV driven by a Niles man. Children in both vehicles had non-life threatening injuries and went to a nearby hospital.

Police said neither alcohol nor drugs were a factor in the crash. All individuals were wearing seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.