Travel status in St. Joseph County worsens to ‘Warning’ category

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials say road conditions in St. Joseph County range from bad to terrible.

This comes as the county was elevated on Friday night to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security’s highest level of travel advisory, which is a “Warning.” This means that you are advised to refrain from all travel and comply with necessary emergency measures.

Whiteouts were common along roads that were already snow covered and slippery. Despite the hazardous road conditions, officials say crash reports weren’t too overwhelming. However, crash reports did increase later in the evening.

Overall, South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski is calling it a win — for the most part.

“I talked to the sheriff this morning, and his sentiments are as same as ours, great job,” Roszkowski said. “Shout out to the community for, for the most part, staying off the roads.”

Due to high winds and severe drifting, county officials closed the following roads on Friday night:

Bittersweet Road between Anderson and Douglas Roads

Cleveland Road between Capital Avenue and Bittersweet Road

Douglas Road between Capital Avenue and Bittersweet Road

Mayflower Road from Drake Street North to the railroad tracks

These roads are expected to be reassessed on Saturday morning or when the high winds subside.

(WNDU)

(WNDU)

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.